Sygnus assembles team to design US$265-million Mammee Bay resort | Loop Jamaica

Sygnus’ Mammee Bay resort development has been accepted as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, A New York-based firm that specialises in independent, luxury hospitality.

The Mammee Bay project, the first property under development by the Sygnus team, is a 250-room luxury resort and 23 residences nestled amongst towering 200-year-old fig and banyan trees at Mammee Bay that is slated to debut in late 2024.

The project is estimated to be a US$265 million investment and is being undertaken by Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (SRF), a specialty real-estate investment company managed by Sygnus.

Berisford Grey, CEO of Sygnus Group said the Mammee Bay project represents an ideal opportunity for Sygnus to enhance the luxury hospitality market in Jamaica.

“In collaboration with the Leading Hotels of the World and a group of highly talented partners, our vision is not only to execute the Mammee Bay project but to over time, build out a series of similar luxury projects in other highly sought-after destinations across the Caribbean,” stated Grey.

The Leading Hotels of the World is a collection of authentic and uncommon luxury properties which include 400 hotels in over 80 countries.

The Mammee Bay plans underscore a commitment to creating authentic travel experiences, introducing resorts rooted in innovation with an independent spirit and designed to celebrate the culture of each destination.

The project will be brought to life with the award-winning luxury hospitality operator Wischermann Partners, Inc., and renowned design and architecture firm LEO A DALY.

“We have long celebrated hoteliers who curate distinctive, independent hotels and remarkable experiences,” commented Shannon Knapp, President and CEO of The Leading Hotels of the World. “It is a great pleasure to welcome Mammee Bay to our exclusive portfolio, and we hope to welcome many other projects of Sygnus Real Estate Finance ( SRF) and Wischermann Partners, Inc.”

Showcasing design by LEO A DALY, the resort has been envisioned to celebrate Jamaica’s vibrancy and introduce an at once elevated, elegant and authentic experience – an idyllic haven delivering transportive getaways, said Sygnus.

David Cummings, Vice President and Head of Real Estate and Project Finance, said Sygnus assembled a world-class team of award-winning professionals to help design and create a hospitality product that Jamaica will be proud of.

“The fact that Leading Hotels of the World has already agreed to partner with us is a testament to our strategy, as well as our ambitions for SRF to expand this luxury hospitality product across the region”, Cumming added.

Sygnus promises a unique array of amenities throughout the Mammee Bay resort, including an 18,000-square-foot spa deeply immersed in nature and featuring therapies such as sound healing and meditative practices.

Culinary options on the resort will include a fine dining show kitchen, a Mediterranean bistro, a beach bar and grill, and more.