Sygnus Capital raises $4.3 billion for Sygnus Credit | Loop Jamaica

Sygnus Capital Limited recently raised $4.3 billion via a private placement for Sygnus Credit Investments Ltd (SCI).

SCI, a company listed on the Main Market on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, offers private credit investment within the Caribbean. Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited acted as a co-arranger for the transaction.

The bonds were issued under the Financial Services Commission exempt distribution guidelines and were structured in three series across three tenors (9 months, two years and five years).

The proceeds will be used to finance the growth of SCI’s investment portfolio, which the company said boasts a very robust pipeline of opportunities across the region.

Jason Morris, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer at Sygnus shared, “This record debt capital raise represents a major milestone in SCI’s history, coming on the back of its investment-grade corporate credit rating. The new capital will provide an opportunity for the company to transition its private credit business to a larger operating scale and break into new territories across the Caribbean region.”

Sygnus opted to use a multi-tranche dual currency bond structure that was rated by CariCRIS.

“This structure provided institutional and high net worth investors the option to participate at various points along the yield curve given their investment horizon and outlook,” said Gregory Samuels, Senior Vice President & Head of Investment Banking at Sygnus.

The structure also provided SCI the flexibility to have a natural currency hedge and duration matching of its portfolio assets and liabilities.

Moreover, the investment-grade credit ratings (jmBBB) received from CariCRIS allowed the firm to get attractive pricing on the issue.

“So we see this as a win-win for all parties involved,” Samuels added said.

The company recently obtained an Investment Grade rating from Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) meeting one of its goals to become a rated entity at close to US$100 million in portfolio value. SCI was assigned a stable outlook on the ratings with the expectation that it will remain profitable and adequately capitalised in the near future.

Backed by the company’s continued strong financial performance and the recently acquired credit rating, there was an overwhelming demand for the bonds which resulted in the issue being oversubscribed by approximately 29 per cent, Sygnus said.