Sygnus Deneb expands portfolio via acquisition in super yacht services Loop Jamaica

Sygnus Deneb Investments Limited, the private equity investment company managed by Sygnus has announced its equity investment in Caribbean Maritime Investments (CMI), an integrated group of companies based in St Maarten and Guadeloupe.

CMI has the unique experience and expertise required to excel within the superyacht industry and its principals have been leaders in yacht refit in Europe.

“This investment in CMI is aligned with Sygnus Deneb’s strategy of providing growth capital in key growth industries, as we continue to expand our regional footprint. The CMI team has demonstrated their capability in the yacht refit and repair business over the past 15 years,” said Ike Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, Co-Founder and Head of Private Equity and M&A at Sygnus Group.

The global superyacht industry is growing year over year, with the refit and repair industry gradually becoming an important part of the global yachting industry.

Moreover, demand for refit and repair services has outstripped the capacity of existing facilities, resulting in a backlog.

CMI also wholly owns International Marine Management (IMM), FKG Marine and Dockside Management.

Norina Edelman, Co-founder and CEO at IMM Group added that “CMI’s strategic partnership with Sygnus will allow our continued growth and development in the Caribbean, and will enable us to realise our dream of being an internationally competitive option for superyacht refit and repair.”

SDI strategically continues to build on its growing portfolio of companies, having completed two major acquisitions at the end of 2022 and now adding CMI to its lineup.

The investment by SDI will assist CMI in its strategic expansion to broaden its service offerings to the Caribbean and Latin America, Sygnus said in a press release.

Fabrice Maitre, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of the IMM Group shared “The alliance with Sygnus will enable CMI to realise its full potential as the premier superyacht refit company in the Caribbean, and one of the top companies worldwide.”

According to Stephen Wright, Assistant Vice President for Private Equity and M&A, “this investment provides exposure to an industry that is less sensitive to economic shocks and inflationary pressures and also has a great growth trajectory.”

“CMI is also a part of an ecosystem of related businesses that drive each other, and will benefit from both revenue and geographical diversification.”

Wright added, “Sygnus Deneb has a robust pipeline of opportunities valued at US$100 million, spanning various industries across the Caribbean.”