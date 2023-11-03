Sygnus RE completes Spanish Penwood, nears Belmont, eyes Lakespen Loop Jamaica

Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (SRF) says it has continued to unlock value from its major real estate investment assets by achieving another set of milestones.

In sharing its financial results, the company outlined that the $3.70 billion Belmont Road nine-storey commercial tower is on track to achieve practical completion before the end of 2023, with most of the prospective tenants advancing the planning and design of their respective interior buildouts.

The building is expected to be occupied during the 2024 calendar year.

Meanwhile, the construction of the built-to-suit industrial warehouse facility on Spanish Town Road was completed while SRF exited the majority of its investment by sale to institutional investors.

Additionally, SRF has fully exited its third-party real estate investment note (REIN) in “Norbrook Wasser”, a luxury residential development.

Overall, SRF exited $594.28 million in REINs during the financial year.During the period, SRF also made advancements in unlocking value from key strategic assets, including Mammee Bay in St Ann, 56 and 58 Lady Musgrave Road, and Lakespen in St Catherine.

The real estate company is entering its second investment cycle, with the commencement of design development works slated to begin for Lakespen shortly while work on Mammee Bay continues to advance.

The overlapping of the two investment cycles will likely result in a short period of lower deployment activity at the back end of current project completions and exits, which will ramp up once the new investment cycle starts during the course of the 2024 financial year.

SRF is in the final execution stage for projects valued at over $5.3 billion.

“We are particularly looking forward to the completion and partial exit of One Belmont and the start of the execution of the new projects during 2024,” stated Jason Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Sygnus Capital.

SRF reported total investment income or core revenues of $765.56 million for FYE Aug 2023, compared with $1.35 billion in FYE Aug 2022.

This result was primarily driven by lower valuation gains experienced on investment property and a lower share of gain on joint ventures compared to the previous year, which more than offset higher lease income relative to last year.

Total investment income was also impacted by higher interest expense which resulted in negative net interest income relative to positive net interest income last year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $211.44 million compared with a net profit of $692.95 million last year, mainly driven by a reduction in net investment income of J$671.01 million compared with J$983.59 million last year.

As at FYE Aug 2023, SRF’s investments were allocated across nine sub-categories of real estate, with the largest allocation to hospitality–investment property (38.3 per cent), industrial-investment property (17.2 per cent) and commercial-investment property (14.5 per cent).

SRF’s capital was allocated across three investment categories, namely property investments at 77.4 per cent, real estate investment notes (REINs) at 12.2 per cent and investment in joint ventures at 10.3 per cent.