Sygnus Real Estate share price up 14% Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
54 minutes ago – Updated

Sygnus Real Estate led gains during Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Sygnus gained 14 per cent to $10.30, it was followed by JMMB Preference shares up 12 per cent to $0.89.

The top declining stocks were One on One Educational Services down 15 per cent to $1.90 with 11.3 million units trading hands.

The JSE Index advanced by 1,117.23 points (0.31 per cent) to close at 360,448.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,879,510 valued at $107.2 million. The Junior Market Index declined by 75.97 points (1.76 per cent) to close at 4,229.98 points and the volume traded amounted to 25,483,749 valued at $73.8 million.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 354.57 points (0.09 per cent) to close at 375,064.09 points and the volume traded amounted to 41,363,259 valued at $181 million.

Also on the day, JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.35 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 207.18 points and the volume traded amounted to 427,965 valued at US$8,146. The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.37 points (0.43 per cent) to close at 86.63 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,284,233 valued at $93.9 million.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.86 points ( 0.85 per cent) to close at 100.12 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,737,565 valued at $73.6 million.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 100 stocks of which 44 advanced, 40 declined and 16 traded firm.

