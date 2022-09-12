Sygnus share price kicks off trading week at US$0.13 Loop Jamaica

Sygnus Credit Investments led gains during Friday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE)

Sygnus gained 17 per cent to USr$0.13 after 75,000 units traded hands.

It was followed by JMMB Preference shares up 15 per cent to $1.95. The top declining stock was MFS Capital Partners (formerly SSL Ventures) down 12 per cent to $3.09, followed by Dolla down 10 per cent to $3.35.

The JSE Index declined by 2,629.10 points (0.73 per cent) to close at 357,818.90 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,582,712 valued at $160,269,026.74.

The Junior Market Index declined by 46.93 points (1.11 per cent) to close at 4,183.05 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,063,473 valued at $56,261,265.61. So too did the JSE Combined Index, which declined by 2,881.58 points (0.77 per cent) to close at 372,182.51 points and the volume traded amounted to 29,646,185 valued at $216,530,292.35.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.21 points (0.10 per cent) to close at 207.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,374,508 valued at $215,103.02. The JSE Financial Index declined by 1.17 points (1.35 per cent) to close at 85.46 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,305,854 valued at $110,194,542.18.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.29 points (0.29 per cent) to close at 100.41 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,544,135 valued at $110,300,998.78.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 110 stocks of which 34 advanced, 52 declined and 24 traded firm.