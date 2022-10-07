Sygnus stocks record double-digit gains on Thursday Loop Jamaica

Sygnus stocks led double-digit gains during Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE)

Sygnus Credit Investments US dollar shares gained 22 per cent to close at US$0.11 with some 25,000 units trading hands. It was followed by Sygnus Real Estate up 15 per cent to close at US$0.12. It was followed by Cargo Handlers up 15 per cent to $13.34.

The top declining stocks were Eppley preference shares down 15 per cent to $6.42, First Rock Real Estate down 7.0 per cent to $11.78 and Mayberry Jamaican Equities down 5.0 per cent to $12.50.

The JSE Index advanced by 2,003.26 points (0.56 per cent) to close at 357,015.40 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,234,916 valued at $93,435,120.51.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 70.28 points (1.70 per cent) to close at 4,196.47 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,207,158 valued at $56,295,329.67.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,508.68 points (0.68 per cent) to close at 371,553.67 points and the volume traded amounted to 21,442,074 valued at $149,730,450.18.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 3,348.14 points (0.83 per cent) to close at 408,553.26 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,224,148 valued at $93,315,602.51.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 62.10 points (0.69 per cent) to close at 9,033.97 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,337,126 valued at $32,606,694.08.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 4.42 points (2.04 per cent) to close at 221.26 points and the volume traded amounted to 82,254 valued at $8,279.52.

The JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.45 points (0.77 per cent) to close at 57.91 points and the volume traded amounted to 493 valued at $119,518.00.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.77 points (0.90 per cent) to close at 86.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,862,966 valued at $76,827,807.34.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.56 points (0.57 per cent) to close at 99.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 12,162,346 valued at $59,811,515.20.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 104 stocks of which 36 advanced, 47 declined and 21 traded firm.