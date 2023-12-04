Sykes joins calls for site to relocate St James Parish Court in MoBay Loop Jamaica

There is a fresh call for a site to be identified for the relocation of the St James Parish Court in Montego Bay, this time by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who emphasised that the facility is located in a flood-prone area.

There have been numerous calls in the past, including from the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), the Cornwall Bar Association and other stakeholders, for the identification of a site for the relocation of the courthouse. The St James Circuit Court and the Western Regional Gun Court are on the same building as the parish court.

“We need to resolve the issue in Montego Bay of having a site to construct a proper courthouse worthy of the city of Montego Bay,” Sykes pleaded in the company of members of the MBCCI. He was delivering the main address at the chamber’s annual awards banquet at Montego Bay Convention Centre on Saturday.

Sykes expressed amazement that, “in the 21st century, the parish court for St James, which is one of the most productive courts in Jamaica, is located essentially on flood-prone property.

“Every time there is a heavy downpour of rain and the water comes down in the gully beside the court, it overflows into the courtyard, every single time! And it has been going on for well over 30 years – some say as long as 50 years,” he elaborated.