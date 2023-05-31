Sykes pitches use of container courts at some rural police stations Loop Jamaica

Sykes pitches use of container courts at some rural police stations
4 hrs ago

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes is suggesting that containers be retrofitted with cameras, internet connection and other amenities and used as courtrooms at some rural police stations.

In delivering the keynote address at the Jamaica Police Federation 80th Annual Joint Central Conference in Trelawny on Tuesday, Sykes argued that the move would address the waste of resources and time which results when persons held in custody are transported to court for just a hearing date.

He noted that accused persons now have to be placed in lock-ups, as there are no remand centres outside of the Corporate Area and St Catherine.

“So what this means is that when you have multiple mentions in the western circuits in the western parishes, you have to be transporting prisoners two or three times a week. The escort vehicle, that’s about four or six police officers driving to and fro, and when the officers come down, they oftentimes spend no more than five minutes in court,” Sykes pointed out.

“So the time has come now for us as a system, and for the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) to really think seriously about how we utilise public funds. Converting the container isn’t very expensive. You just need an electricity supply, air-conditioning units, cameras, plus a screen and a microphone and you are ready to go. So that is where I think we need to move to, so that you do not have this waste of time and wasted resources,” he added.

The chief justice noted that during a recent trip to Guyana, he observed that container courtrooms were established at some major police stations there.

