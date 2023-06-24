Systems still on standby despite Tropical Storm making turn from Ja Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has indicated that the island is not in any imminent danger from Tropical Storm Bret, the Government indicated that it is still taking proactive measures by placing all systems on standby in response to the weather system, which continues to approach sections of the Caribbean region.

“We have put all our systems on standby, but we have not activated anything. As we get closer to the end of the week and look at the system, then we will be able to make a determination,” said Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie.

He was addressing journalists following a tour of sections of Balaclava and Santa Cruz in St. Elizabeth.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica reported that Tropical Storm Bret is steadily advancing towards the Lesser Antilles. Bret is expected to move over the Eastern and Central Caribbean Sea on Friday and Saturday while weakening.

“I want to give the country assurance that we are ready to respond in the best way possible based on what confronts us,” said Mr. McKenzie.

“We are hoping that it does not [hit us] but if it comes, we are ready based on our shelters, mitigation programmes and the various things that we have been doing since the Prime Minister launched the [national hurricane preparedness campaign for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season] early in the month of June,” he added.

The Minister noted that the country will continue to receive adequate updates and warnings should there be any serious changes or threats with Tropical Storm Bret.