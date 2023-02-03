T.I. and Tiny Harris’ Daughter Heiress Nails Cover Of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’

Heiress Harris is certainly a star in the making as she stuns in a new cover of Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” released on Thursday. The child of famous rapper T.I. and singer Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, Heiress shows incredible talent at a very young age.

It seems that the Harris family is brimming with talent as Heiress follows in her big sister Zonique’s footsteps, as well as her big brothers Domani, Messiah, and to a lesser extent King who have all shown musical inclinations.

Heiress’ cover of Rihanna‘s track for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Lift Me Up,” was released on Thursday along with a music video where Heiress keeps to the tone of the original song- appearing on a beach during a beautiful sunset.

The video was widely shared online, with Heiress taking on the same high notes as Rihanna.

“Safe and sound,” she sings on a low note before going higher, “Drowning in an endless sea / Take some time and stay with me.”

Many on social media commended Heiress, and her parents, T.I. and Tiny, both basked in the compliments. “Thank you guys,” Tiny wrote along with heart-eyes and heart-hands emojis while her father left the heart-eyes emoji.

Fans of little Heiress loved the tiny performance. “Love her! She’s a star,” Toya Johnson wrote. “Her voice is so sweet,” another person said.

Some commenters also pushed back at critics. “She can definitely sing for her to be that young and have control over her voice and hold the notes. Ppl in the comments clearly don’t have a clue,” another added.

“Y’all better stop coming for this girl. She has so many years to grow into her voice and for her age she doesn’t not sound bad. She sounds good. Leave her alone.”

Heiress has been singing since she was 4 years old as her mother often shares her singing while playing alone. In 2020, Heiress joined Megan Thee Stallion’s #SavageChallenge which went viral.

Her parents have often spoken about their children’s choice to get into music. The couple formerly managed their daughter Zonnique and her girl’s group, The OMG Girlz. T.I. has also been openly supportive of his sons getting into rap and hip-hop over the years.