TAJ says it is being targeted by a recruitment scam Loop Jamaica

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that it is aware that a scam is under way, purporting to be a recruitment activity being conducted by the agency.

In a release on Thursday, TAJ said it is disassociating disassociate the agency from the fraudulent activity and any associated material or tools that are being circulated in the digital space.

It also said it has taken the necessary steps to alert the relevant authorities, as well as advising its staff of the current developments, and to ensure that members of the public have access to legitimate communication from the organisation concerning the matter.

It advised members of the public that the tax authority does not conduct its recruitment processes in the manner being proferred by the scammers, and said its recruitment protocols are in strict adherence to the recruitment guidelines of the organisation and the Government of Jamaica, to ensure transparency.