Take Big Big Daddy in Knotty overnight-allowance sprint feature Loop Jamaica

Saturday’s overnight-allowance sprint at Caymanas Park could result in a collapsing pace, giving closers as much chance as the speedsters at five furlongs round.

Closers UNRULY BOSS, TAURUS BOY, BIG BIG DADDY, CHARMIN BEAUTY and JOHNCROWJEFF are all in with chances against sprinters WILL THE CONQUEROR, THE GOOD WITCH and SUPER DUPER.

The sprinters all appear suspect. WILL THE CONQUEROR was forced to go as low as $750,000 claiming to beat SIR KEL at five furlongs straight last July. He afterwards beat middle-distance $1 million claimers in August, AZARIA and UNCLE FRANK.

WILL THE CONQUEROR weakened in three subsequent overnight-allowance events, finishing lame October 22, and fifth behind GOD OF LOVE when last raced in November.

SUPER DUPER impressed at exercise for her seasonal debut but finished last behind YELLOWSTONE two Sundays ago, bringing her fitness into question.

UNRULY BOSS is a versatile runner but finished almost next-to-last behind PERFECT BREW and BIG BIG DADDY on December 27.

BIG BIG DADDY has the best form to recommend, a strong warm-up last time out, chasing BILLY WHIZZ down the backstretch and into the lane on January 21 at seven furlongs.

First post is 11:45 am for the 10-race card

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1400mJupiter Man (8)

Race 2 -1500mSunset Silhoutte(3)

–Race 3 – 1100mSensational Storm (2)

Race 4 – 1100mFourthousand (1)

Race 5 – 1200mDodge This Link (4)

Race 6 – 1400mSavvy Girl (5)

Race 7 -1200mAtlantic Blue (4)

Race 8 – 1100mSure Curlin (9)

Race 9 – 1000m RdBig Big Daddy (5)

Race 10 – 1100mRambling Rose (2)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1200mDodge This Link (4)

Race 6 – 1400mSavvy Girl (5)

Race 7 -1200mAtlantic Blue (4)

