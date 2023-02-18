Take God Of Love in Reggae Month Trophy Loop Jamaica

GOD OF LOVE has topweight 126lb in Saturday’s Reggae Month Trophy but is the top speed and has a good draw, stall five in the six-horse field at five furlongs straight.

Outsped in his last two races by SHE’S MY DESTINY and I’VE GOT MAGIC, GOD OF LOVE had won his previous outing at six furlongs, beating EAGLE ONE and DUKE.

GOD OF LOVE was heavily penalised for an easy win, 123lb, allowing SHE’S MY DESTINY four pounds in the open allowance/graded stakes Christopher Armond Sprint at five and a half furlongs on December 26.

On his next outing, GOD OF LOVE was a bit lighter and ran well with 119lb, finishing heads-on with DUKE behind in-form United States-bred I’VE GOT MAGIC, who has won three of four starts since prompting the pace in the Mouttet Mile, his only loss being in the Ian Levy Cup to MAHOGANY.

DUKE finished ahead of GOD OF LOVE in his last two starts and reports two pounds lighter than the speedster. However, GOD OF LOVE is the horse to beat at the minimum distance with a sharp exercise gallop from the gate, clocking 1:00.1 last Saturday morning.

Champion jockey Dane Dawkins is aboard GOD OF LOVE for the feature, which is the seventh of nine races scheduled.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1400mMy Mom Juss (1)

Race 2 -1200mBootylicious (4)

—-Race 3 – 1000m StSpecial Counsel (4)

Race 4 – 1000m StLord Burkington (6)

Race 5 – 1100mRani Bangala (14)

Race 6 – 1000m RdNatural Dancer (12)

Race 7 -1000m StGod Of Love (5)

Race 8 – 1500mDaddy Jones (9)

Race 9 – 1000m RdShadowfax (7)

BET OF THE DAY

