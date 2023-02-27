Take it easy: TODSS implores motorists to drive responsibly Loop Jamaica

With over 50 persons killed since the start of the year from motor vehicle crashes, President of Transport Operator Sustainable Services (TODSS) Egeton Newman is imploring members of the motoring public to slow down on the road.

Newman said that with the introduction of the new Road Traffic Act on February 1, the country has seen fewer of the kinds of behaviours that would cause motor vehicle crashes.

“We are not saying things are 100 per cent. We need persons seriously to understand the driving conditions of our roads, and we are urging them to pay more attention on our road,” he said.

Newman’s comment came as he visited with a member of the transportation fraternity injured in a recent deadly incident on the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester.

“When things like these happen where it involves a member of the sector the public is against the sector and the individual who are involved. We really want to offer our condolences to the families of the victim and bid speedy recovery to those in hospital,” he said in reference to the incident in which three people died.

He described such incidents as “unfortunate” and urged motorists to “please, for heaven’s sake take it easy on our road”.

Newman said his group is continuing its island-wide road safety campaign.