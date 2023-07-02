Take precaution says senior cop as more persons of trust raping minors Loop Jamaica

A number of victims of rape in Trelawny over some time have been identified as children, and according to a top law enforcer in the parish, the alleged perpetrators of the egregious acts are often close family members of the minors.

In making the startling revelation at a recent town hall meeting in Falmouth, Trelawny, head of the parish’s police, Deputy Superintendent Winston Milton, urged parents to be more cautious about who they have around their children.

“We can be very trusting, but sometimes we have to take precautions to ensure our children are not victimised by those who we trust,” he warned.

While indicating that major crimes, particularly murders, are down in the parish, he said there has been a noticeable increase in rapes there.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF’s) latest crime statistics, up to June 24, seven incidents of rape have been recorded in Trelawny. This represents an increase of one, or 16.7 per cent, when compared to the six that were recorded for the same period last year.

“In relation to the incidents of rape, we are particularly concerned because, in most cases, the victims of this particular category of crime are minors,” Milton informed.

“… And in a lot of the instances, the perpetrators are (allegedly) persons of trust, persons who are close to the victims, either a relative of the victims like cousins, stepfathers, and in some instances – sad to say – fathers and neighbours,” he said.

The top cop said the Trelawny police have been working “assiduously” with various stakeholders to “educate our people in relation” to the incidents of sexual crime against children.

While Trelawny is seeing a marginal increase in rape, overall, that crime is down by 27.8 per cent nationally.

A total of 182 incidents have been recorded this year, in comparison to the 252 incidents that were reported up to June 24 of 2022.