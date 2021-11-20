Take Santorini in United Racehorse Trainers Association Trophy | Loop Jamaica

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ SANTORINI is the favourite to exact revenge against UNRULY BOSS from rival Jason DaCosta’s barn in Saturday’s United Racehorse Trainers Association Trophy, going nine furlongs and 25 yards, after his November 6 loss at a mile.

A two-turn specialist, including a route-course victory over derby runner-up, BILLY WHIZZ , SANTORONI was outsped by UNRULY BOSS, a lethal run-on sprinter, who he also allowed two pounds.

Beaten by only three-quarter length, SANTORINI returns with a four-pound weight swing and the distance in his favour.

Nunes, who starts the afternoon leading DaCosta by $1.2m in the trainers’ stakes race, which he won for a second consecutive year last season after dethroning his rival’s late father, Wayne DaCosta, has entered improved BERN NOTICE in the event to keep UNRULY BOSS honest on the lead.

Ian Parsard’s BIG JULE, who SANTORINI had beaten into fourth place in the Winston Griffiths, at nine and a half furlongs, is also expected to be among the frontrunners.

BIG JULE returns off a two-month lay-up working well for another shot at the route course. Imported-in-utero BIG JULE won by 18 lengths in June, going nine furlongs and 25 yards, before finishing fourth in August’s Jamaica Derby.

Running a month later in the Winston Griffiths, BIG JULE and REGAL AND ROYAL relentless attacks on BILLY WHIZZ allowed SANTORINI to pounce a furlong out.

The United Racehorse Trainers Association Trophy event is the ninth of 10 races scheduled. First post is 11:45 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 -1500m

Tomohawk (3)

Race 2 – 1400m

Ha Gow Siu Mei (7)

Race 3 – 1820m

My Mom Juss (6), Sir Arjun Babu (1)

Race 4 – 1000m St

Unwritten law (7)

—-Race 5 – 1600m

Paraiso (11)

Race 6 – 1300m

Press Conference (2)

Race 7 – 1200m

Lion Talk (6)

Race 8 – 1200m

Mirabilis (10)

Race 9 – 1820m

Santorini (8)

Race 10 – 1400m

I Am Fred (1)

