Takeover of Medical Associates Hospital now complete Loop Jamaica

Caribbean Health Systems Limited (CHS) is the new owner of Medical Associates Hospital.

The transaction, which closed recently under a takeover bid, will see CHS taking over the operations of the private hospital in Kingston.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed but the deal is reported to be worth over $1 billion.

CHS is a St Lucian registered entity whose principals are Dr David Walcott, Ryan Reid, Douglas Halsall, Dr Michael Banbury, Kevin Donaldson and Kirk-Anthony Hamilton.

The shareholders of CHS on record are Novamed Inc, First Rock Real Estate Investments and Health Ventures Limited.

The group, which initiated the takeover in May 2022, said it intends to transform private health care in Jamaica with massive expansion plans slated for the 64-year-old hospital.

Newly appointed managing director of Medical Associates, Dr David Walcott.

Dr Walcott, who will lead the hospital as its managing director, said: “We see great potential for healthcare in Jamaica and plan to make Medical Associates a national icon of quality healthcare”.

“We are grateful to be the new owners of this operating asset and hope to prudently steward the organisation towards greater heights of performance, purpose and patient-centred care,” he added in a press release.

Dr Banbury, who was CEO of Medical Associates for several years, stated: “I am pleased to be returning to Medical Associates as Chairman. Apart from being situated on very prime real estate, the hospital has tremendous potential for significant growth and expansion. I am confident that the CHS team will make this a reality.”

The transaction was structured and funded by Roots Financial Group, while the legal advisor was the law firm, Patterson Mair Hamilton, under Arthur Hamilton and Kimberly House.