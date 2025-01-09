Talent on show at Bob Marley: Hope Road production auditions​​​​

HE’S OUT! PNP to name new Central Kgn rep to replace Lawrence Rowe Man gets 'life' after confessing to killing wife in St Catherine Trump won't ban immigration arrests at school Watch: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation KSAMC to name review panel for building approval process PM: Gov't eyeing permanent entertainment complex out west
03 February 2025
Barita Investments receives A+ credit ratings from CariCRIS

Delroy Williams formally announces interest in Central Clarendon seat

Some undocumented Jamaicans in US seeking to reach home - Marks

Restaurant Associates to open 6 more stores in Spanish Town

Gunman held at nightclub minutes after carrying out armed robbery

Dr King sounds alarm on tariffs, cites Trump’s trade policies

Salada Foods navigates brewing challenges with fresh strategies

Final farewell: Journalists and legal figures honour Barbara Gayle

JUTC introduces new weekday route 52B from Castleton to Halfway Tree

Monday Feb 03

47 minutes ago

Led by Cedella Marley, FiveCurrents CEO Scott Givens, director Amy Tinkham, choreographer Tanisha Scott, and cast hopefuls. (Photos: Christina Reid)

The newly announced ‘Marley’ musical, dubbed Bob Marley: Hope Road, is described as a ‘landmark celebration of Bob Marley’s Life and Legacy’.

The journey to bring Bob Marley’s story to life continues as auditions for Bob Marley: Hope Road took place in Kingston over the weekend.

The auditions, judged by a panel of experts, including Cedella Marley and production execs were hosted at the Courtleigh Hotel & Suites between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday, February 1, mere days before ‘Gong’s’ 80th birthday.

Marley was joined by FiveCurrents CEO Scott Givens; Director Amy Tinkham; and Choreographer Tanisha Scott, on the quest to discover exceptional talent for the production’s leading roles.

The casting call is a pivotal step in creating the world-class entertainment experience that honours the music, life, and legacy of the legendary reggae icon and a moment of reflection on Marley’s enduring impact and an exciting glimpse into the future of his story on stage.

Aspiring performers are invited to showcase their skills and be part of a production that will celebrate Marley’s message of unity, resilience, and love.

The shows will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dates for showtime and other details will be announced momentarily.

