Talent on show at Bob Marley: Hope Road production auditions​​​​

The newly announced ‘Marley’ musical, dubbed Bob Marley: Hope Road, is described as a ‘landmark celebration of Bob Marley’s Life and Legacy’.

The journey to bring Bob Marley’s story to life continues as auditions for Bob Marley: Hope Road took place in Kingston over the weekend.

The auditions, judged by a panel of experts, including Cedella Marley and production execs were hosted at the Courtleigh Hotel & Suites between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday, February 1, mere days before ‘Gong’s’ 80th birthday.

Marley was joined by FiveCurrents CEO Scott Givens; Director Amy Tinkham; and Choreographer Tanisha Scott, on the quest to discover exceptional talent for the production’s leading roles.

The casting call is a pivotal step in creating the world-class entertainment experience that honours the music, life, and legacy of the legendary reggae icon and a moment of reflection on Marley’s enduring impact and an exciting glimpse into the future of his story on stage.

Aspiring performers are invited to showcase their skills and be part of a production that will celebrate Marley’s message of unity, resilience, and love.

The shows will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dates for showtime and other details will be announced momentarily.