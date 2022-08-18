Talking Health in 5: Cervical cancer mythbuster Loop Jamaica

Cancer of the cervix is one of the frequent cancers among Jamaican women. Most cases of cervical cancer are associated with the human papilloma virus, which is sexually transmitted by skin to skin contact.

In 2020, there were a reported 386 new cases of cervical cancer.

Check out this week’s Talking Health in Five as obstetrician-gynaecologist/gynaecologic oncologist Dr Natalie Medley of the University Hospital of the West Indies talks to Loop News, about five myths about cervical cancer.

You can also get additional information on cervical cancer at the Ministry of Health’s NCD website.

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid