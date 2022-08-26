Talking Health in 5: How to nurture spiritual health in children Loop Jamaica

Pointing out that spiritual health is one of the four major tenets of health, Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Saphire Longmore says it has almost become a forgotten focus of health care.

The other major tenets are physical health, which is what generally comes to mind for people; mental health, the importance of which, she said, is getting more recognition; and social health.

Dr Longmore, who is the President of the Jamaica Psychiatric Association, said the spiritual health of children is critical. She was speaking to Loop News ahead of the association’s annual conference on Sunday, which will be held under the theme Save our Children, Save our Country.

Spiritual health, according to the consultant psychiatrist, refers to that sense of self, which she described as a natural human tendency to seek a sense of purpose and belonging.

