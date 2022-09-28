Talking Health in 5: There’s sex life after prostate cancer treatment Loop Jamaica

…and other mythbusters

Talking Health in 5: Dispelling prostate cancer myths

All forms of treatment for prostate cancer can have an impact on erectile function, but Consultant Urologist Dr Gareth Reid says the vast majority of men can have a sex life after treatment.

Pointing out that losing their sexual function is one of the big fears among men in Jamaica, Dr Reid said the majority of men who have prostate cancer detected and treated early will have the return of sexual function.

Check out this week’s Talking Health in 5, which takes a closer look at the condition that is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican men, as Dr Reid dispels some myths surrounding prostate cancer.

See the Ministry of Health’s website for additional information on prostate cancer.

Video edited by Marlon Reid

