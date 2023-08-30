Talking Health in 5: Why childhood immunisation is important Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Talking Health in 5: Why childhood immunisation is important Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Formula for PPV fare increase to be arrived at on Thursday – Vaz

Double murder rocks Steer Town, St Ann

Experts navigate environmental roadblocks in electric vehicle adoption

‘Where is the support for Medikk?’

Build Wealth Conference struck a note with real estate investors

Williams agrees: Teachers who resign without notice ‘unprofessional’

ISP Stock skyrockets, doubling in value year-to-date

Talking Health in 5: Why childhood immunisation is important

Biker thanks quick-acting cops after gunmen steal motorcycle

Painter reported missing

Wednesday Aug 30

31?C
Lifestyle

… avoid your child being denied entry to school

Loop Lifestyle

9 hrs ago

Talking Health In 5 Fix

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Over the years, immunisation has led to what the Ministry of Health & Wellness describes as “a substantial reduction of illness and death” from diseases such as polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus.

But, since 2020, there has been a downturn in vaccine uptake.

So, as parents and children gear up for the start of the new school year, the ministry is encouraging families to get their children caught up on their immunisation/vaccinations.

According to the health team, vaccines are vital tools in the battle against vaccine-preventable diseases.

So the word from the ministry is that Jamaica needs to get back on track as having a track record of excellence in achieving more than 95 per cent coverage for all recommended childhood vaccines.

For this episode of “Talking Health in 5“, Programme Development Officer in the ministry’s Family Health Unit, Dr Kemisha Shaw-Kelly, shares why childhood immunisation is important.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Formula for PPV fare increase to be arrived at on Thursday – Vaz

Jamaica News

Double murder rocks Steer Town, St Ann

Business

Experts navigate environmental roadblocks in electric vehicle adoption

More From

Entertainment

Chris Brown films music video in Tivoli Gardens

Two days after his show at the National Stadium in Kingston, international star Chris Brown made Tivoli Gardens in Jamaica’s capital city his destination on Tuesday.
The entertainer was spotted fil

See also

Jamaica News

Teen girl set on fire by ex heads to the US for treatment

Alecia King, the 17-year-old girl who was set ablaze after being doused with gasolene while asleep, left Jamaica today for Texas, USA, where she will receive medical care.
King had been receiving m

Jamaica News

Deadly dispute between brothers

… one fatally stabbed, the other in police custody

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s women win silver in 4x100m

Jamaica ended Saturday’s eighth day of the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships with 11 medals after the women’s 4x100m relay team claimed silver behind the United States of America.
The Ame

Entertainment

Chris Brown could do no wrong for fans in Jamaica

Amid frenzied, ear-rupturing screams, it was obvious that female patrons at Sunday night’s Chris Brown and Friends concert in Kingston got the treat they were expecting – the ‘King of R&B’ was in

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Antonio Watson reflects on 400m gold

In a field featuring two former world champions as headliners – one of whom also holds the world record – not every young contender would possess the composure to vigorously challenge the existing nor

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols