Talking Health in 5: Why childhood immunisation is important Loop Jamaica

Over the years, immunisation has led to what the Ministry of Health & Wellness describes as “a substantial reduction of illness and death” from diseases such as polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, and tetanus.

But, since 2020, there has been a downturn in vaccine uptake.

So, as parents and children gear up for the start of the new school year, the ministry is encouraging families to get their children caught up on their immunisation/vaccinations.

According to the health team, vaccines are vital tools in the battle against vaccine-preventable diseases.

So the word from the ministry is that Jamaica needs to get back on track as having a track record of excellence in achieving more than 95 per cent coverage for all recommended childhood vaccines.

For this episode of “Talking Health in 5“, Programme Development Officer in the ministry’s Family Health Unit, Dr Kemisha Shaw-Kelly, shares why childhood immunisation is important.

