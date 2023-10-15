Talks far advanced on acquiring 200 JUTC buses over next 2 years – Vaz Loop Jamaica

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, says discussions are far advanced with the Finance and the Public Service Ministry about acquiring up to 200 more buses to add to the fleet of the Jamaica Urban Transist Company (JUTC) over the next two fiscal years.

If all goes according to plan, Vaz said half of those buses could arrive in the island by June of next year or later that year.

The minister, who was speaking at a press conference on transport matters in St Andrew on Thursday, said the Government remains committed to its mission to boost the JUTC’s fleet by fiscal year 2025-2026.

“There is a discussion taking place, (which is) far advanced, in relation to the possibility of new buses for the 2024-2025 financial year and 2025-2026 financial year,” said Vaz.

Daryl Vaz

He recalled that there was a commitment made by the Dr Nigel Clarke-led Finance and the Public Service Ministry for 100 buses to be acquired in each of those financial years to come.

“We’re currently in discussions with the Ministry of Finance, and we’ve started the procurement process in relation to the possibility of 200 CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) buses between (financial years) 2024-2025 and 2025-2026, and 30 coach buses…,” Vaz informed.

“If all goes well, and we can get through the procurement and get the approval from the Ministry of Finance, we’re looking at the possibility of having 100 buses here as early as June next year, if all goes according to plan. If not, then towards the end of next year,” Vaz stated.

The JUTC has been hampered by lack of proper buses due to a major shortfall in serviceable units to run daily, which has been largely caused by mechanical issues and the company’s fleet being largely aged.

Some 50 new buses were recently acquired in time for the back-to-school period in September, but Vaz has repeatedly pointed out that the new units were not enough to really boost the JUTC’s fleet.