Talks ongoing to possibly add Moderna to COVID vaccine stock in Ja | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica is hoping to add the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to its vaccination programme soon, according to Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

“We are also discussing the possibility of Moderna as another brand and, of course, we have Johnson & Johnson in abundance with more to come,” said Tufton in Parliament recently.

He was speaking against the background of questions being posed on whether the Government will be administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to the general population.

Tufton said the manufacturer of the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet recommended a booster dose, adding that the recommendation for boosters in the United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Australia and the United States of America include the use of the Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“Jamaica is currently in negotiation with suppliers to get enough of the Pfizer. We are expected to get two more shipments before the year is out,” he disclosed, at which point he noted that discussions were under way in relation to securing Moderna vaccines.

That brand was developed and manufactured in the United States.

“We will make a formal announcement as it relates to booster shots once we secure these (vaccines), hopefully in the near future,” said Tufton.

In the interim, Tufton said the Health Ministry will continue to be guided by the World Health Organizstion (WHO) relative to administering coronavirus booster shots.

To date, the WHO has still not recommended the administration of booster shots to the general population, the minister indicated.

“However, an Interim Guidance on Vaccination for Severely Immunocompromised individuals by the WHO, has recommended that an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccines be administered to persons who are likely to not have mounted an adequate immune response with one or two doses of the vaccine,” explained Tufton.

That segment includes persons with active cancer, organ transplant recipients, persons with immunodeficiency diseases such as HIV, and persons on immunosuppressive drugs.

“We… remind members of the public that the recommendation applies to persons who are severely immunocompromised and are in the vaccine-eligible age group,” said the health and wellness minister.