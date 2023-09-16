Tallawahs beat Patriots to keep playoff hopes alive Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Tallawahs earned a vital 59-run victory over the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Saturday to ensure they remained in contention for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoff stage next week.

Electing to bat after winning the toss at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, the Tallawahs despite losing early wickets posted 178 for seven off their allotted 20 overs.

A 62-run seventh-wicket partnership between Shamar Springer (38) and Fabian Allen (33) helped the Tallawahs to post the formidable total.

Despite a valiant 65 from Yannic Cariah, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots were bowled out for 119 in 17.3 overs, Mohammad Amir taking four wickets in a brilliant spell and ensuring the Tallawahs won the game.

The Jamaican franchise was restricted in the power play by the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell and Ashmead Nedd, with the latter taking the wickets of captain Brandon King (7) and Kirk McKenzie (1) to leave the Tallahwahs reeling at 31-2 at the end of the power play.

When spinner George Linde took two wickets in successive deliveries in the following over, the Tallawahs found themselves in crisis at 34 for four.

However, Raymon Reifer, Springer, and Allen contributed with runs for the remainder of the innings, as the Tallawahs scored 72 runs from the final five.

Reifer contributed 28 from 22 balls.

The Patriots fell behind the over rate and were given a red card for the final over, with Cariah leaving the field.

The Patriots lost their experienced openers Evin Lewis (2) and Andre Fletcher (11) in the power play, while big hitters Will Smeed (13) and Sherfane Rutherford (1) lost their wickets shortly afterward, with Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim bowling superbly.

Cariah scored his 65 off just 40 balls, his highest score in T20 cricket, but it was to be in vain as the Patriots were bowled out with 15 deliveries remaining, ending their CPL campaign.

Jamaica Tallawahs return to CPL action on Sunday morning where they will be taking on the Saint Lucia Kings.

Summarised scores:

Jamaica Tallawahs 178/7 (Springer 38, Allen 33; Nedd 2/25, Linde 2/33).

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 119 (Cariah 65, Smeed 13; Amir 4/19, Wasim 3/25).