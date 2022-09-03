Tallawahs defeat Warriors by 4 wickets to remain unbeaten Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Tallawahs continued their unbeaten start to the men’s edition of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a four-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

Electing to field after winning the toss, the Tallawahs, led by Mohammad Amir, restricted the Warriors to 142 for six off their allotted 20 overs with captain Shimron Hetmyer leading the run-scoring with 39.

Migael Pretorius of Jamaica Tallawahs celebrates the dismissal of Romario Shepherd of Guyana Amazon Warriors. (PHOTO: Randy Brooks = CPL T20 via Getty Images).

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Tallawahs managed to chase down the target, reaching 143 for six, with four balls to spare, thanks to some big-hitting from captain Rovman Powell (44 from 38) and Chris Green (17 from 7) lower down the order.

The Warriors lost both of their openers, Paul Stirling (1) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (2) to Amir in the PowerPlay before Shai Hope (25 from 30) and Hetmyer patiently began to rebuild the innings.

Australian spinner Green bowled four overs and conceded a paltry five runs as the Tallawahs frustrated the Warrior batters with some disciplined bowling.

Romario Shepherd accelerated the Warriors’ innings with some big hitting. He hammered 36 from 17 balls, including six boundaries.

The Tallawahs got off to a brisk start in their chase, but the Warriors utilised the spin trio of Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir, and Tabraiz Shamsi to restrict runs and put pressure on the batters.

Tahir claimed the key wicket of Brandon King in the seventh over for 32. However, the Tallawahs would eventually manage to chase their total as Powell and Green combined to score 23 runs from the 18th over before reaching the target in the final over.