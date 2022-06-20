Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall welcome their baby girl | Loop Jamaica

Tami Chin and husband Wayne Marshall have welcomed their fourth child and only daughter — Ivy Arrow Mitchell — expressing joy at her arrival.

Tami Chin shared the amazing news in an Instagram post with adorable photos of her three sons holding the newest addition to the family.

“Our littlest love has come earthside. We are all so overjoyed at her arrival and looking forward to this next, beautiful chapter,” she captioned the photos, adding that the baby was born on June 16, 2022.

Her post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from followers.

“It’s going to be a beautiful ride IAM! Welcome earthside,” Beauty Queen, Yendi Phillipps wrote.

“Oh myyyyyyyy CONGRATS GUYSSSSSS,” Kamila McDonald commented.

“Literally crying! Congratulations,” media personality Debbie Bissoon said.

In January of this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their fourth child together via their popular YouTube channel, Meet The Mitchells.

That exciting news was topped in February when they shared that they were expecting a girl.

“And just like that, our world got turned upside down in the best way possible. We can’t wait to meet our littlest love. Our daughter,” Tami captioned a photo on Instagram of her family holding up pink balloons.

The couple has three boys together with the youngest born in January 2019, but had also expressed their hope for a daughter.

Wayne has an older son from a previous relationship.