TAP into theatre with JMTC’s apprenticeship programme

Jamaica Musical Theatre Company is excited to announce its Theatrix Theatre Apprenticeship Programme (TAP), a workshop series that kicks off on August 17 at the Caribbean Child Development Centre, UWI Mona.

Designed for creative professionals eager to enhance their skills and take their careers to the next level, this immersive experience will focus on mastering the audition process and developing leadership and commercial skills crucial for success in the performing arts industry.

These workshops will be led by industry heavyweights, with local and international expertise, who can provide practical insights for how to get ahead in the business.

Lisandra Rickards, leadership and business coach will lead an empowering session focused on developing essential leadership skills tailored for the theatre and creative industries. Participants will learn how to effectively lead a group, achieve objectives, execute a strategic plan and activate their team to bring a production to life. This session is perfect for anyone looking to take charge and drive success in their creative projects.

Danielle Stiebel

Danielle Stiebel, attorney, producer and JMTC Chairperson has over 20 JMTC productions under her belt and will guide a comprehensive session all about commercialising productions. Covering budgeting, scheduling and legal minefields, this workshop offers real world advice on ensuring a smooth and successful start to any film, live event or theatrical production.

Alanna Leslie, acclaimed actor, singer, and voice-over talent will offer an in-depth exploration of the audition process and provide participants with a dual perspective—understanding what the production team is looking for and how to present your best self as an auditioner. At the workshop, she’ll be sharing her top tips and tricks to help performers stand out in every audition and bring star quality to every opportunity.

Alanna Lewis

With auditions for JMTC’s 2025 production of “Alice” coming up on September 1, these workshops provide the perfect opportunity for individuals to prepare to put their best foot forward and put the learnings from TAP into practice.

Stiebel said, “This workshop is open to all creative professionals—actors, directors, producers, writers, and anyone involved in the performing arts, production, film, live events and more. Whether you’re just starting out or are an experienced professional, this workshop offers valuable insights and practical knowledge to enhance your craft and leadership abilities. We don’t want anyone to miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and connect with other creative professionals.”