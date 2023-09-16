Task force to be established to tackle homeless issue in St James Loop Jamaica

Following a call by the acting commander of the St James Police Division, Superintendent Eron Samuels for the expansion of facilities for homeless persons in the parish, Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay Councillor Richard Vernon revealed that the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) is mulling strategies aimed at reducing homelessness in St James.

Vernon said the StJMC has decided to put a task force in place, to assist in addressing the issue of reducing the numbers of homeless people in the parish. He added social workers will working on that task force.

“What we want to achieve is not more homeless persons on our streets to deal with, we want to reduce the number,” Vernon said.

He was speaking to journalists following the StJMC’s monthly meeting.

During his address at the monthly meeting, Superintendent Samuels stressed the need for the expansion of facilities in the wake of the recent killing of five persons who lived on the streets in Montego Bay, the St James capital.

“We had a series of murders that took place and we tried to keep it down based on the trend that we recognized because we never wanted to create public panic about persons going and killing homeless persons within the parish. We set up a task force that dealt with it, and I am pleased to announce that we captured that killer and have since charged him with four counts of murder, “Samuels said.