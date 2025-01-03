Tatum’s jumper gives Celtics victory over the short-handed Pelicans

Jayson Tatum's 18-foot jumper with 0.7 seconds left gave the Boston Celtics a 118-116 win over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, who likely lost guard Dejounte Murray to a season-ending Achilles injury on Friday night.

Murray drove into the lane in the first quarter and took a shot, then went to chase his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the area near his right foot. When he got up, he hobbled toward the Pelicans bench.

Murray, who entered the night averaging 17.9 points and leading the team with 7.6 assists, was grabbing in the area of his right Achilles tendon.

The injury-riddled Pelicans were already playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones.

Jaylen Brown scored 28 points and Tatum had 27 as the Celtics handed the Pelicans their fifth straight loss.

Tatum had 22 points through three quarters before being held in check for much of the fourth. But the Celtics went to him after CJ McCollum's tying basket with 24 seconds left and he hit the eventual winner over McCollum from the left wing.

Trey Murphy had a season-high 40 points, going 8 for 12 on 3-pointers. Jose Alvarado added 20 points and McCollum had 17 for New Orleans.

Jokic delivers late in Nuggets’ win

Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, Jamal Murray had 31 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame Tyrese Maxey's 42 points to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-134.

Jokic finished with 28 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, falling just shy of what would have been his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points and Julian Strawther had 18 off the bench as Denver ended a three-game losing streak.

Maxey also had nine assists, but it wasn’t enough to extend the 76ers’ four-game winning streak. Guerschon Yabusele set a career high with 28 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27.

Denver’s Russell Westbrook left with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter when he was stripped by Ricky Council IV. Coach Michael Malone called time and Westbrook limped off, heading straight to the Nuggets’ locker room. He did not return.

Jokic had 13 points in the fourth quarter and Maxey 12. He tied it for the final time at 130 before Jokic's 3-pointer.

Wembanyama outduels Antetokounmpo as Spurs win

Victor Wembanyama had 30 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks and the San Antonio Spurs had a season high in points to overcome 35 points and 13 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo in a 144-118 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Keldon Johnson added 24 points and Stephon Castle had 20 as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid and won for just the second time in seven games.

Damian Lillard had 22 points and Khris Middleton added 21 as Milwaukee lost for the third time in four games.

Wembanyama was 9 for 20 from the field in a dynamic showing one day after being named to his first All-Star Game as a Western Conference reserve.

Wembanyama banked in a 34-foot 3-pointer that hit the backboard, bounced off the front of the rim, hit the backboard again and dropped in with 7:18 remaining in the third quarter. The 3-pointer drew loud gasps and cheers from the fans and left Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers with his arms raised in puzzlement.

San Antonio shot 15 for 25 from the field in outscoring Milwaukee 45-30 in the third quarter.

Friday's scores

Detroit Pistons 117, Dallas Mavericks 102

Charlotte Hornets 104, Los Angeles Clippers 112

Philadelphia 76ers 134, Denver Nuggets 137

Toronto Raptors 106, Chicago Bulls 122

New Orleans Pelicans 116, Boston Celtics 118

San Antonio Spurs 144, Milwaukee Bucks 118

Golden State Warriors 105, Phoenix Suns 130