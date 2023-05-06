Tavares-Finson rubbishes claims that constitution was born in secrecy Loop Jamaica

Member of the Constitutional Reform Committee (CRC), Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson, has scoffed at claims made by some in society that the current Jamaican constitution was crafted in secrecy.

Tavares-Finson, in his remarks at a meeting of the CRC and members of the religious community on Thursday, said he has taken into account concerns in the public domain relative to the steps that are being taken now to reform the nation’s constitution, as well as the perceived lack of involvement by citizens in the process towards Jamaica becoming a republic.

“The other thing that people say – and I mentioned it to the Minister (of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte) recently because I heard it repeated – is that the 1961-62 constitution was done in secret,” he lamented

“… But people who say that do not understand the nature of (the) society in Jamaica in 1960-61,” the senate president continued.

“At that time, the literacy rate in Jamaica, (about) 70 per cent of the people were illiterate,” he suggested.

Taveras-Finson added that at that time, as well, the “official people of the church were all English people, (and) there was no such thing as social media.”

He pointed out that there were about two newspapers at the time, with the Jamaica Gleaner being one of them.

Additionally, he claimed that the only organisations that were “controlled by Jamaicans in 1961 were the political parties, the trade unions and agricultural societies.

“So, when people say in 1961 they didn’t consult the people of Jamaica, there was nobody to consult in terms of organised groupings,” he asserted.

That aside, Tavares-Finson said the drafters of the constitution used what resources they had at their disposal during that period.

“If you look at the 17 or 18 people who drafted this constitution, they were from a wide range of the Jamaican opinion that was available at the time,” he indicated.

The Jamaican Constitution, 1962, was drafted by a bipartisan joint committee of the Jamaican legislature in 1961-62, approved in the United Kingdom and included as the Second Schedule of the Jamaica (Constitution) Order in Council, 1962, under the West Indies Act, 1962.

It came into force with the Jamaica Independence Act, 1962 of the UK Parliament, which gave Jamaica political independence, according to information on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) website.

Among the persons Tavares-Finson listed as drafters were: “(Neville) Ashenheim from the Gleaner; Vernon Arnett from Public Opinion; Norman Manley and (Alexander) Bustamante from the trade union and political movement.”

Further, he listed persons such as Rudolph Burke, D V Fletcher, and “the teachers” – Howard Cooke, Florizel Glasspole, and Robert Lightbourne, and “a number of other young persons in Parliament.

“So, when people say that the constitution was born in secrecy, it was not!” declared Tavares-Finson, an attorney and Kings Counsel.

Continuing, he said: “It (the constitution) was what was available at the time, because once you got out of those groupings, you came into the colonial authority.

“Now, the essence of what we’re doing here today, it is critical…, that we get into the psyche of the Jamaican people and let them understand exactly what we’re doing here,” the senate president stressed.