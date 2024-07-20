Tavares-Finson urges IC Chairman to clarify remarks regarding director

Tavares-Finson urges IC Chairman to clarify remarks after police reveal its director failed to cooperate with probe

President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, is urging the Chairman of the Integrity Commission (IC), retired Justice Seymour Panton, to correct a statement in which he accused the police of not providing an update on their investigation into the robbery and shooting of one of its directors.

The IC’s Director of Corruption Prevention, Ryan Evans, was shot and robbed of $700,000 by men on a motorcycle in the agency’s New Kingston car park, as he arrived for work on September 21 last year. The attack on Evans was widely condemned.

In the IC’s 2022/23 annual report that was made public on July 9, Panton was highly critical of the police, accusing them of not providing an update of their probe to Evans, or the commission itself.

In his remarks, Panton said: “One of its (the commission’s) directors was shot and robbed. That crime remains unsolved. I imagine that investigations are taking place. However, neither the director nor the commission has received any update since the incident”.

“The police ought to be very concerned that this happened in the New Kingston business district where there are no zinc fences, no bushes, and very few side roads, yet the perpetrator was able to disappear without trace in the clear morning light,” Panton added.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Fitz Bailey, has since rejected the suggestion made by Panton.

At a press conference following the IC’s annual report being made public, Bailey revealed that the investigation stalled because Evans had refused for the better part of a year to sign a statement he had given the police, ostensibly because he was “afraid”.

Bailey also disclosed that the police had communicated with senior officials at the commission about their probe.

Bailey also said the JCF was theorising that robbery was the motive for the attack as Evans was targeted because he regularly withdrew large sums of cash at a particular time.

The IC is a commission of Parliament and, speaking in the Senate on Friday, Tavares-Finson said he was initially concerned about Panton’s remarks. He suggested that Panton might have been in the dark when he made the comment.

“It is clear to me, or rather I suspect that Mr Justice Panton could not have been aware of the present situation when he wrote this paragraph which suggested that the police were negligent in their duties,” said the Senate President.

“I expect that the Integrity Commission will therefore provide for the record of the Parliament an addendum as it relates to this particular incident because the comment by Mr Justice Panton casts a shadow on the investigation by the police officers,” Tavares-Finson added.

Evans has since admitted that he delayed signing the statement out of fear and the police have since confirmed that the IC director signed the statement earlier this week.