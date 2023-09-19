Tax auditor held in sting operation facing corruption charges Loop Jamaica

Tax Auditor of the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) Rhemalee Wint-Lewis has been charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

Wint-Lewis was arrested last week by officers of the Revenue Protection Department (RPD) and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).

A release from the RPD on Tuesday said Wint-Lewis was arrested on September 14 and was offered bail in the sum of $400,000. She is to appear in the Manchester Parish Court on October 4, 2023.

According to the release, the allegations are that in July, the accused allegedly told a taxpayer that there was an audit being conducted on their business, which showed a preliminary assessment in the amount of $20 million.

It is further alleged that she asked the taxpayer for a meeting to discuss the matter in private.

During this and subsequent meetings, Wint-Lewis allegedly offered to reduce the audit significantly by various means, reportedly demanding $3 million and a Honda CRV as payment.

A September 14 date was reportedly set for a meeting with the taxpayer to ensure that the motor vehicle could be transferred without being traced and to allegedly collect a portion of the requested monies. A sting operation was set up by the RPD and MOCA, where the accused was allegedly held with the money in her possession.

In response to the action, TAJ stated that it strongly supports and promotes integrity and accountability in keeping with its core values.

Commissioner of the RPD, Cranston G Morgan, while reiterating the policy of the department not to comment on active cases, stressed the importance of partnership and collaboration as critical tools in combatting corruption, especially in the revenue service.

“The RPD is ready, willing, and able to work with its partners to minimise the occurrences of fraud and corruption and to maximise the ability of the RPD and its partners to cauterise the impact of corrupt actors on the reputation and goodwill of the revenue services,” Morgan said.