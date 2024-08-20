Taxi driver and passenger held after illegal gun found in vehicle

Two men have been charged in relation to the seizure of a firearm on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Monday, August 12.

They are: 24-year-old Ackeem Gooden, a taxi operator of Greater Portmore, St Catherine and 24- year-old-year-old Markeion Slater, a labourer of Cassava Piece, Kingston 8.

Both men have been charged with possession of prohibited weapon.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 12:12 am, police were on a patrol when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Voxy motor car to stop.

The driver complied and the police team searched the motor car; one Smith and Wesson firearm was found.

Gooden and Slater were arrested and thereafter charged on Saturday, August 17 after on a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys.

A court date is currently being arranged.