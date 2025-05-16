Taxi driver arrested after six guns seized in Kingston

News File photo of a suspect or accused in custody. (iStock)

A taxi operator from Duhaney Park, Kingston 20, was arrested last Friday following the seizure of six illegal guns, ten 9mm rounds of ammunition, and six magazines, according to police reports.

The seizure was made around 7:14 pm when members of the Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division (FNID) intercepted a motor car and conducted a search. The driver was taken into custody on the scene. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

This latest seizure brings the total number of illegal weapons recovered by FNID over the past three weeks to 276, underscoring a sharp uptick in weapons interdiction by law enforcement.

Since the start of 2025, FNID has confiscated 413 prohibited weapons—accounting for 58 per cent of the 713 weapons seized by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) islandwide. The JCF noted that this figure already represents 86 per cent of all prohibited weapons seized during the entire year of 2024, which ended with a total of 833.

Acting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patrae Rowe, Director of FNID, credited the surge in seizures to intensified operations and intelligence-driven policing.

“Firearms remain the weapon of choice in violent crimes perpetrated islandwide,” said SSP Rowe. “We are intensifying our operations, leveraging intelligence, technology, and stakeholder support to actively pursue illegal weapons. We are undaunted in our efforts and assure criminals that wherever these guns are, we will find them and bring those responsible to justice.”

Members of the public are urged to assist law enforcement by reporting information on illegal firearms to FNID at 876-923-6184, the National Intelligence Bureau at 811, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.