Taxi driver held after body of guard is found in shallow grave Loop Jamaica

A taxi operator has been charged with murder, accessory after the fact, misprision of a felony and unlawful burial of a body following the killing and subsequent burial of 33-year-old security officer, Kevon Anderson of Rosewood Drive, Spanish Town, St Catherine in his community on Wednesday, May 1.

Charged is 35-year-old Paul Drummond otherwise called ‘Chris’ of Frazers Content, also in the parish.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Anderson who was reported missing was found in a shallow grave in the Meadowrest area of Spanish Town on Wednesday, May 8.

Investigations revealed Anderson was killed then transported in a motor vehicle by a group of men and driven by Drummond, to the burial site.

Drummond was taken into custody on Monday, May 20 after an investigation, and was later charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised