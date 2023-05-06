Taxi driver reported missing, cops seek female as person of interest Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the St Ann Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are appealing for a person of interest to come forward.

She is Shannak Williams of Sea View Drive, Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

Williams may be able to provide information in an ongoing missing person investigation, as her partner, 34-year-old Jevan Dickinson, a taxi operator of Lime Hall district in St. Ann has been missing since Monday, May 01.

Williams is to report to the St. Ann’s Bay CIB by 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 07, 2023.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police is locating Shannak Williams or Jevan Dickinson is asked to contact the St. Anns’s Bay Police at 876-972-2211, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.