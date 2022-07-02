Taxi driver who reportedly abducted and raped woman, held at station | Loop Jamaica

A 36-year-old taxi driver has been charged with rape after he reportedly forced a female passenger, who took his vehicle to have sexual intercourse with him on Barnett Street in St James.

Police said the incident involving Dwain Cunningham otherwise called ‘Courtney’, of Adelphi in St James allegedly took place on Friday, June 24.

Reports from the Constabulary Communication Network, are that a woman boarded the taxi and was informed by the driver that he is awaiting other passengers who leave work at 8:00 pm.

According to police reports, the woman agreed and Cunningham drove to a dark area at a petrol station where he proceeded to have sexual intercourse with her against her will.

A report was made to the police and the woman was medically examined. On Sunday, June 26, Cunningham visited the police station where he was pointed out by the female as the man who raped her. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Cunningham awaits his date for court.