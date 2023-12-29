Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended

‘NCIS’ actor Michael Weatherly in ‘tropical wonderland’ Jamaica

Elderly ex-cop and wife shot dead in St Thomas yard

2023 Wrap-up: 10 moments in politics in Jamaica

CariCRIS maintains ‘high’ creditworthiness ratings of JMMB

Poll: How did you utilise your Christmas bonus?

What’s Cooking? Lasco BBQ Roasted Butter Beans

JN scholar uses art to unwind

Cops say Melissa Silvera’s murder probe ‘sensitive’

Saturday Dec 30

17°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 33-year-old taxi operator who allegedly attempted to hit a policeman with a motor car on Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston 5 on November 9 has been charged with attempted murder.

He is Peter Johnson of Greater Portmore in St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that about noon, Johnson was in the process of being prosecuted for several traffic offences when he drove a Toyota Probox motor car in the direction of a police officer, who was hit by the passenger door of the vehicle.

The policeman fired a round at Johnson in defence of his life, the police said, and Johnson was hit in the leg. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The taxi driver is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish court on February 16, 2024.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

Christmas

Sip with Loop: With sorrel aplenty, let’s make a margarita!

Jamaica News

Toll-free travel on May Pen to Williamsfield highway extended

More From

Jamaica News

Elderly ex-cop and wife shot dead in St Thomas yard

An elderly couple was shot and killed by unknown assailants at their home in Newland district, Yallahs, St Thomas, on Thursday.
The deceased are 71-year-old Valin Strachan, a former police officer,

Jamaica News

Uncle killed after intervening in nephew’s dispute with woman

See also

Twenty-nine-year-old Ricardo Rhomes, a chef of Rose Heights, St James, was charged with murder in connection with the death of his uncle on Boxing Day.
Rhomes was charged with the murder of 55-year

Jamaica News

Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder

A 33-year-old taxi operator who allegedly attempted to hit a policeman with a motor car on Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston 5 on November 9 has been charged with attempted murder.
He is Peter Jo

Jamaica News

Another man detained in murder of politician’s daughter, her mom

The police have confirmed that another man has been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder conspiracy that claimed the lives of the 10-month-old daughter of the Member of Parliament

Jamaica News

11-year-old boy drowns in Rio Cobre

The body of an 11-year-old boy was retrieved from a section of the Rio Cobre in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Wednesday. 
The boy is suspected to have drowned in the river the previous day. 

Our Endz

KFC, OPM, Food for the Poor treat over 1,000 youth for Christmas

In the spirit of generosity and community outreach, Quick Service Restaurant leader Restaurants of Jamaica (KFC) has extended its commitment to the season of giving by contributing 1,200 meals to bene

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols