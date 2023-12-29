Taxi driver whose door hit cop charged with attempted murder Loop Jamaica

A 33-year-old taxi operator who allegedly attempted to hit a policeman with a motor car on Knutsford Boulevard in Kingston 5 on November 9 has been charged with attempted murder.

He is Peter Johnson of Greater Portmore in St Catherine.

Reports from the police are that about noon, Johnson was in the process of being prosecuted for several traffic offences when he drove a Toyota Probox motor car in the direction of a police officer, who was hit by the passenger door of the vehicle.

The policeman fired a round at Johnson in defence of his life, the police said, and Johnson was hit in the leg. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The taxi driver is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish court on February 16, 2024.