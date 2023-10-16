Taxi driver’s sentencing re US missionaries’ murders delayed until Nov Loop Jamaica

Andre Thomas, the taxi driver who was convicted in July for killing two United States missionaries in St Mary, will have to wait a while longer to learn his sentence, as the hearing to determine his prison time has been pushed back to November 11.

The Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston heard on Friday that the convict’s attorney needed more time to prepare for the sentencing hearing.

The judge granted the request, and Thomas was further remanded.

On July 27, 2023, a seven-member jury which included five women found Thomas guilty of two counts of murder relative to the killings of Randy Hentzel, 48 and 53-year-old Harold Nichols.

The two missionaries of US outreach group TEAMS for Medical Missions were found dead in bushes in Albion Mountain district, St Mary on Saturday, April 30, 2016, and Sunday, May 1, 2016, respectively.

They were reportedly last seen alive when they left Tower Isle in St Mary on motorcycles at about 8am on Saturday, April 30, 2016.

Residents later stumbled upon their bodies in bushes after an extensive search for them.

Hentzel was first to be found with his hands bound and his face down, while Nichols’ body was found with chop wounds and a gunshot wound.

Autopsies later concluded that Hentzel died of a gunshot wound to his head, while Nichols received a gunshot wound to the chest and six chop wounds to his head.

Thomas and his then co-accused and cousin, Dwight Henry, a farmer, were in their mid-20s at the time the murder charges were laid against them.

Henry took a plea deal and pleaded guilty in January of this year. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a stipulation that he should serve 28 years in prison before being eligible for parole consideration.

He testified against Thomas at the trial, and said there was no plausible reason for the double killing of the Americans.

According to Henry, he tied Hentzel’s hands and then shot him in the head, while Thomas shot and chopped Nichols.

Henry, the prosecution’s main witness at the trial, apologised to the families of the Americans during his testimony, and said the men’s killing was a mistake.

But Thomas maintained that although he was present on the day the missionaries were murdered, he played no role in the killings, as he went to help Henry on his farm on the day in question.

Thomas also insisted that once he learnt of his cousin’s plans, he expressed a desire to leave the area.

An investigating officer testified at the trial that at that juncture when Thomas allegedly wanted to depart from the area, Henry reportedly told Thomas that him “a chicken out”.

Henry then reportedly labelled Thomas an idiot “because (of) how white people beat black people”.

The jury, however, did not buy Thomas’ explanations, and found him guilty of his role in the double killings.