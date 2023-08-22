Taxi man slapped with rape; woman attacked knocked unconscious Loop Jamaica

A taxi operator was charged under the Sexual Offences Act by lawmen assigned to the St Mary Police Division following an incident in Rio Nuevo in St. Mary on Thursday, August 17.

Charged is 45-year-old Kevin Broomfield, otherwise called ‘Phoenix’, a taxi operator of Content, St Ann. Broomfield was charged with rape, buggery, burglary, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Reports are that at about 9:00 pm, Broomfield kicked in the door and entered the complainant’s apartment and a physical altercation occurred. The victim was hit in the face multiple times when she lost consciousness. She later realized that she was sexually assaulted. A report was made tothe police and Broomfield arrested.

On Sunday, August 20, Broomfield was subsequently charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.