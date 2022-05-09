Taxi operator arrested after ammunition reportedly found in vehicle | Loop Jamaica

A 28-year-old taxi operator was apprehended after he was reportedly held with several rounds of ammunition in the vehicle he was operating, the police said.

The accuse man, Oshane Reid, resident of Silver Stone, Greater Portmore in St Catherine is scheduled to face the court to answer to the charge of illegal possession of ammunition following an incident on Brunswick Avenue in the parish on Friday, May 6.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 4:30 pm, lawmen were conducting patrols in the area when they signalled the driver of a Nissan AD Wagon motor car to stop.

The driver failed to comply. He was later intercepted.

The motor vehicle was searched and sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

Reid was subsequently arrested and charged, however, his court date is not yet finalised.