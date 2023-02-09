Taxi operator ‘attacked for not participating in strike’; one man held Loop Jamaica

The police say they have apprehended one man, who was part of a group of transport operators, captured on video assaulting a taxi operator in St Ann.

Sources claim the taxi operator was attacked and beaten because he refused to participate in a strike that was organized by transport operators between Monday and Tuesday

Reports are that a policeman who was passing by saw what was happening and came to the rescue of the victim.

Reports are that the policeman fired shots in the air to ward off the attackers.

The rogue taxi men were trying to join transport operators in Kingston and St Andrew who staged a protest starting on Monday to voice a number of concerns regarding a number of changes made in the New Traffic Act.