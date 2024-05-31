Taxi operator charged with housebreaking and larceny Loop Jamaica

Taxi operator charged with housebreaking and larceny
”I am 100 per cent Jamaican!’ says Johnson Smith

Taxi operator charged with housebreaking and larceny

JustBet, SportsMax send lucky fan to London for Champions League final

Big breakthrough with Gregory Park gang violence

Campus Elite’s MUA challenge ahead of Ribbiz Reserve WNZDZ anniversary

France files terrorism charges against teen plotting Olympic attack

STEM education essential for workforce critical thinkers – Pandohie

Old rivalries renewed at T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

Rublev falls to Arnaldi in French Open 3rd round while Gauff moves on

PM warns J’cans as active 2024 Atlantic hurricane season approaches

Forty-nine-year-old Franklyn Livingstone, a taxi operator of East Road, St Andrew, has been charged with housebreaking and larceny following an incident that occurred on Verona Drive in Silver Sun Estate, St Catherine on Wednesday, May 25.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 12pm, a man securely locked up his house and left for work.

When he returned, he discovered that culprits had forced the front door lock open and entered the house. A 32-inch Samsung television valued at $33,000 and a TLC television, also valued at $33,000, were missing.

Livingstone was subsequently apprehended, and was charged after an interview with investigators on Thursday, May 30.

His court date is being finalised.

