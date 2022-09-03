Taxi operator from Rockfort reported missing Loop Jamaica

The Rockfort police are seeking your help in finding 56-year-old Spencer Curling, a taxi operator of Hyslope Avenue, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Friday, September 02.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. Reports are that Curling was last seen leaving home at about 12:10 am, and was seen going into a parked vehicle.

His mode of dress was a black t-shirt, blue jeans pants, and a pair of cloured sneakers.

He has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Spencer Curling is asked to contact the Rockfort police at876-922-2941, 119 police emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.