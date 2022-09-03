Taxi operator from Rockfort reported missing Loop Jamaica

Taxi operator from Rockfort reported missing
Taxi operator from Rockfort reported missing

Jamaica News
The Rockfort police are seeking your help in finding 56-year-old Spencer Curling, a taxi operator of Hyslope Avenue, Kingston 2 who has been missing since Friday, September 02.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall. Reports are that Curling was last seen leaving home at about 12:10 am, and was seen going into a parked vehicle.

His mode of dress was a black t-shirt, blue jeans pants, and a pair of cloured sneakers.

He has not been heard from since. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Spencer Curling is asked to contact the Rockfort police at876-922-2941, 119 police emergency numbers, or the nearest police station.

