Taxi operator held after man is found dead with chop wounds | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Taxi operator held after man is found dead with chop wounds

Friday Jun 10

A 48-year-old taxi operator of Burnside Valley, Red Hills in St Andrew was apprehended on Wednesday and charged with murder following an incident earlier this year in which a labourer was chopped to death.

Police said the man Marvin Jackson was charged with offences of murder, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Castle James Road in St Andrew on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The man who died in that incident is 41-year-old Allan Buchanan, a labourer of Red Hills.

Reports from the Red Hills police are that at about 8:30 am, residents saw the body of Buchanan lying on the roadway and contacted them.

On their arrival, Buchanan was seen with what appeared to be chop wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Jackson was later arrested and charged on Wednesday, June 08 after a question and answer interview.

His court date is not yet finalized.

