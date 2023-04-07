Taxi operator, passenger killed in daylight gun attack in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica

Taxi operator, passenger killed in daylight gun attack in Spanish Town Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The St Catherine North police are continuing their probe into the double murder of a taxi operator and a woman in Spanish Town on Wednesday.

The deceased are 31-year-old taxi operator, Orlando McGregor, and 45-year-old Marlene Smith of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Police reports are that about 2:30 pm on Wednesday, McGregor was driving along Railway Lane in Spanish Town with two passengers, when two men fired at the vehicle, hitting all three persons.

The gunmen subsequently fled the area.

The three wounded persons were transported to the hospital, where McGregor and Smith were pronounced dead.

A male was treated for minor injuries.

No motive for the deadly gun attack has yet been established by the police.

