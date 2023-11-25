Taxi operator shot dead another man injured in Green Island Loop Jamaica

Thirty-seven-year-old Adrian Anglin a taxi operator of Salt Spring, Green Island, Hanover was shot dead while another man was shot and injured in the Green Island Square in the parish on Friday, November 24.

Reports from the Lucea police are that at about 4:50 pm, Anglin was sitting among a group of people in a car park when he was pounced upon by gunmen traveling in a Toyota Fielder motor car.

Reports are that the men alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the two victims.

After the shooting subsided, Anglin and another man were seen with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital, where Anglin was pronounced dead and the man was treated.

Investigations continue.