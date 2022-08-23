Taxis operating ‘unofficially’ ready to ease pressure on JUTC Loop Jamaica

Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) president, Edgeton Newman says members of the transport sector have major concerns as it relates to the new school year.

He said that there is a need for clarity for private transport operators as there is a potential transport crisis looming over the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), which may start the school year with significantly fewer buses than what was operational before the summer break.

Opposition Spokesman on Transport and Works, Mikael Phillips said the bus run-out at the JUTC has rapidly declined over the summer holidays, with the company dispatching just over 100 units per day, instead of the 260 required by the summer schedule.

He said the effective transit demand in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region for the school terms is in excess of 450 buses.

Newman wants the Ministry of Transport to say how private transport operators can help to pick up some of the shortfalls that are expected in the transport sector, especially in the KMTR.

“Most of them don’t know where they are supposed to operate and whether they should be allowed to carry students or, with the present situation with the JUTC if they would be target of the police and Transport Authority inspectors.

“We are calling on the Minister of Transport and Mining to meet with private operators now to see how best we can work out any challenges for the new school year,” Newman said.

He said that there are spaces in the KMTR in which some 5,600 taxis operate unofficially, and they are desirous of operating officially. Newman said those units could very well take some of the pressure off the State-owned bus company.